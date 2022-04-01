The Gunners are in the driving seat in the race for fourth place but with games against Chelsea, Manchester United, and West Ham United still to play, a lot could change between now at the end of May.

Mikel Arteta has said his Arsenal team know just how tough it can be playing away at Selhurst Park ahead of Monday night's game against Crystal Palace – one of a number of Premier League fixtures on TV as the English top flight gets back underway.

They strung together six wins in seven games ahead of the international break but Arteta has admitted it is down to him to refocus his players for the trip to Selhurst Park.

There are similarities to be drawn between the projects that Arteta and Palace boss Patrick Vieira are both building, with an emphasis on youth central at both clubs this season.

Under the former Arsenal captain, the Eagles have lost just once since the end of January and put four past Everton in their last FA Cup game.

That will no doubt have served as a warning to the visitors of just what Palace are capable of.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will take place on Monday 4th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Newcastle on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe; Lacazette

Crystal Palace v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (3/1) Draw (12/5) Arsenal (19/20)*

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

With both Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha likely to miss Monday evening's game due to injury, Palace's attack will be blunted somewhat and that will make Arsenal stronger favourites.

The Gunners have got some big games ahead but getting a win against Palace at Selhurst Park would be a massive result and a phenomenal way to get going again after the international break.

They could start the game below Tottenham, should their rivals win by two goals or more against Newcastle, but a victory will be enough to ensure they regain fourth place.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal (9/1 at Bet365)

