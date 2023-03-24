Robert Page is looking ahead to the future with a squad packed with fresh faces and bright prospects for the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which gets under way in Croatia on Saturday.

It feels like the start of a new era for Wales, who will get their first taste of life after talisman Gareth Bale, ever-present midfielder Joe Allen and the other recently retired experienced heads this weekend.

The absences of Tottenham defender Ben Davies and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who have both withdrawn with injury, means Page really will have to rely on the next generation at Stadion Poljud.

Croatia and Turkey look to be the real threats in Group D, which is also made up of Armenia and Latvia – with two sides set to progress directly to next year's tournament in Germany.

Saturday's hosts are still reliant on aging stars like 37-year-old Luka Modric but as their run to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup shows, that is not necessarily a bad thing in the short term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Wales?

Croatia v Wales will take place on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Croatia v Wales kick-off time

Croatia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Croatia v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:35pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Croatia v Wales online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Croatia v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Croatia v Wales prediction

