The Sky Blues have been creeping up the table in recent weeks and boast one of the league's leading strikers in the form of Viktor Gyökeres, who is second in the top scorers standings on 14 goals.

Coventry will bid to make it three wins on the spin when they face fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Sunderland are enjoying a dream return to the second tier and sit three places higher than Coventry in the Championship table in eighth.

The Black Cats, who are without top scorer Ross Steward for the remainder of the campaign due to an Achilles injury, missed out on the chance to climb into the top six in midweek when they lost 2-1 to Rotherham, however.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture on the first weekend of the season, with Gyökeres' late strike cancelling out Jack Clarke's opener.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Sunderland?

Coventry v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Coventry v Sunderland kick-off time

Coventry v Sunderland will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

How to live stream Coventry v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Coventry v Sunderland odds

Coventry v Sunderland prediction

An entertaining clash should be on the cards as one of the league's best home teams face one of the league's best travellers.

The absence of Ross Stewart is a blow to Sunderland's play-off hopes but they have enough attacking talent to cause problems for Coventry's backline and nab a point.

Our prediction: Coventry 1-1 Sunderland (7/1 at bet365)

