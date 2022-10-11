City boast a perfect record on the continent this season so far and can settle their status with a victory over Copenhagen.

Manchester City can book their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with two games to spare this week.

Pep Guardiola's men defeated the Danes 5-0 last time out and a repeat result would see them qualify with total dominance over Group G.

City have won all three of their group games so far with 11 goals to their names and having conceded just once.

Copenhagen are rooted to the foot of the table and anything less than a victory here would confirm their elimination.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Copenhagen v Man City on TV and online.

When is Copenhagen v Man City?

Copenhagen v Man City will take place on Tuesday 11th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Copenhagen v Man City will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Barcelona v Inter on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Copenhagen v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Copenhagen v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Copenhagen v Man City team news

Copenhagen predicted XI: Grabara; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Kristiansen; Stamenic, Lerager, Claesson; Johannesson, Karamoko, Daramy

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Foden

Copenhagen v Man City odds

Our prediction: Copenhagen v Man City

City could name their strongest XI here – or close to it – as they seek to nail down a place in the knockouts and effectively offer them a breather in their remaining outings. Expected a motivated, well-drilled unit to blow away the visitors again here.

Our prediction: Copenhagen 0-3 Man City (11/2 at bet365)

