The Nomads ply their trade in the Welsh Premier League and will make a 400-mile journey to face Scottish Championship leaders Ross County.

There has been controversy over the decision to host the final in Inverness as Ross County fans have just 15 miles to travel for the big game.

The Staggies will be hoping to claim their third Challenge Cup trophy following previous truimphs in 2007 and 2011.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Connah's Quay Nomads v Ross County game on TV and online.

What time is the Connah's Quay Nomads v Ross County game?

Connah's Quay Nomads v Ross County will kick off at 4:30pm on Saturday 23rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Connah's Quay Nomads v Ross County

The game will be available live on BBC Alba and BBC iPlayer from 4:20pm.

It will also be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Ross County have won six league games in a row as the blaze towards the Scottish Championship title.

Connah’s Quay Nomads have performed admirably throughout the competition with their highlight being a shock 1-0 win over Falkirk.

However, County’s blend of confidence, momentum and talent will see them stroll to the silverware.

Prediction: Connah's Quay Nomads 1-3 Ross County

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.