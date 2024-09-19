A league phase has replaced the traditional group stage and 36 teams will play six matches each, with the aim of the game being to finish in the top eight in the standings to progress directly to the last 16, while those that rank between ninth and 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Chelsea are among the favourites to lift the Conference League trophy and the pressure will be on new manager Enzo Maresca to deliver the goods.

The Blues, who face Gent in their league phase opener, are joined in this season's tournament by three more British clubs - Scottish Premiership side Hearts, The New Saints of Wales and Northern Ireland's Larne.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Conference League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Conference League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports unless specified.

Wednesday 2nd October

Istanbul Basaksehir v Rapid Vienna (3:30pm)

Vitoria Guimaraes v Celje (3:30pm)

AC Omonia v Vikingur Reykjavik (5:45pm)

Cercle Brugge v St Gallen (5:45pm)

Dinamo Minsk v Hearts (5:45pm)

FC Astana v Backa Topola (5:45pm)

FC Noah v Mlada Bolselav (5:45pm)

Heidenheim v Olimpija (5:45pm)

Legia Warsaw v Real Betis (5:45pm)

Molde v Larne (5:45pm)

Chelsea v KAA Gent (8pm)

Copenhagen v Jagiellonia Bialystok (8pm)

FC Borac v Panathinaikos (8pm)

Fiorentina v The New Saints (8pm)

LASK v Djurgarden (8pm)

Lugano v HJK Helsinki (8pm)

Petrocub v Pafos (8pm)

Shamrock Rovers v APOEL (8pm)

bet365 Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365. Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Conference League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports boast the live broadcasting rights for the Conference League in 2024/25.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.