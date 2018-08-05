Kick-off 3pm

Live on TV on BT Sport 1 from 2pm

That World Cup adrenaline has only barely stopped gurgling through our veins, and yet here we are again: the insubstantial but, for insatiable football fans, irresistible amuse-bouche for the new season arrives, with cup-winners Chelsea battling league champions Manchester City at Wembley.

This game is less about who wins, and more about sizing up teams that have evolved over the summer. City must somehow incorporate Riyad Mahrez into their already ridiculous midfield, while Chelsea fans hope today is the official dawn of “Sarri-ball”: recent friendlies suggest the high pressing and flat back four of fervent new coach Maurizio Sarri will revitalise the team and bring the best out of forgotten English prodigy Ross Barkley.