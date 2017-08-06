Kick-off 2pm

Live on TV on BT Sport 1 from 1pm

Yep, the Community Shield – the somewhat lackadaisical “cup” that heralds the start of a new Premier League season – has come around again. The déjà vu will be compounded by the fact that it’s a rerun of May’s FA Cup final, as cup winners Arsenal take on title holders Chelsea.

Both clubs smashed their record transfer fees for new strikers, and we shoudl see both Arsenal's French forward Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata getting a decent run out at Wembley.

However, Alexis Sanchez is likely to join Chesea's star man Eden Hazard on the sidelines, as he has been recovering from a bout of flu, and has not participated in any pre-season football for Arsenal since returning from an extended break at the beginning of August.