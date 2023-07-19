Numerous first-team stars have been sold, including Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who joined Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Chelsea have spent around £85m on forwards, with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson heading to west London to bolster Pochettino's attacking ranks.

The Blues finished 12th last season so they don't have any European football, meaning Pochettino's side will be fully focused on winning domestic silverware and finishing in the top four.

Wrexham, meanwhile, are hoping to build on their promotion from the National League as their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney eye League Two success this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wrexham?

Chelsea v Wrexham will take place on Thursday 20th July 2023.

Chelsea v Wrexham kick-off time

Chelsea v Wrexham will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wrexham on?

Chelsea v Wrexham will be on the Blues' official TV channel on chelsea.com.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Chelsea and Wrexham official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Chelsea v Wrexham online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

