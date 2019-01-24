Much has changed for Spurs since the first leg, with Harry Kane out with injury and Son off playing for South Korea leaving the team without a great deal of firepower up front. Spaniard Fernando Llorente will once again have to step up in this game to fill the void left by the scoring pair, and Spurs will have to hope they can put in another fantastic 90-minute shift in defence.

Spurs relied on an injury time strike to see off second-bottom Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend, so Chelsea will certainly fancy their chances in this extremely evenly balanced game if they can grab an early goal at Stamford Bridge.

Not a match to miss.

What time is the Chelsea v Tottenham game?

Chelsea against Tottenham will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday 24th January 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Tottenham?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Stamford Bridge, London on Thursday 24th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Chelsea win: 6/10

Tottenham win: 9/2

Draw: 31/10

