Playing a team that have just sacked their manager, as the Saints have with Nathan Jones, is a famously dangerous prospect and Selles will hope that rings true as he bids to prove to the South Coast club's hierarchy that he can be more than just a caretaker boss.

First team coach Ruben Selles is set to take charge of Southampton for Saturday's game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after a move for former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch fell through.

The Saints are rock bottom of the Premier League as things stand, four points adrift of safety, so a result in west London would be a significant upset – even with Chelsea's recent form.

Graham Potter's side have won just two league games since November but there have been clear signs of improvement in recent weeks and their big-money January signings are starting to settle.

Jones's departure will make it harder for Potter to plan for the arrival of Southampton but his side should still have the quality in their ranks to claim all three points.

When is Chelsea v Southampton?

Chelsea v Southampton will take place on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Chelsea v Southampton kick-off time

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Chelsea v Southampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Chelsea v Southampton odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/5) Draw (15/4) Southampton (7/1)*

