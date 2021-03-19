What channel is Chelsea v Sheffield United FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will seek to advance to their fourth FA Cup semi-final in the five seasons when they take on Sheffield United in the last-eight on Sunday.

The Blues lost in the final to Arsenal a year ago and last claimed the FA Cup back in 2018 – their fifth of the Roman Abramovich era.

Sunday sees Premier League strugglers Sheffield United arrive at Stamford Bridge hoping to extend their run of FA Cup fixtures and boost spirits back in South Yorkshire.

However, the Blades are still reeling from the sacking of manager Chris Wilder and lost 5-0 to Leicester last Sunday.

Chelsea have already done the league double over United this season, which includes a 4-1 drubbing in west London back in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Sheffield United on TV?

Chelsea v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 21st March 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Sheffield United will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Leicester v Man Utd, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Sheffield United on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Sheffield United online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Sheffield United team news

Chelsea: Both Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva will miss this tie with injuries that are to keep the pair out until the start of April.

Sheffield United: Caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom is without John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Jack Rodwell and David McGoldrick for this tie, while Jack Robinson is unlikely to be passed fit.

Sander Berge is nearing a return to full fitness from a tendon operation but may not be risked here.

Chelsea v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Sheffield United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has eyes on silverware already and the FA Cup is a trophy the Blues have performed well in over recent years.

Don’t be surprised if Tuchel treats this like a Premier League match and fields his strongest XI, especially with the international break coming up the following week.

United may well simply roll over here. A directionless side were pummelled by Leicester last time out and they don’t appear on the verge of upsetting one of the country’s most in-form teams.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United (13/2 at bet365)

