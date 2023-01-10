A mixed start to the campaign prompted Roman Abramovich's successor to axe Thomas Tuchel and raid Brighton for Graham Potter but the new manager has yet to stamp his mark on the team and results have failed to improve.

It has been an underwhelming start to the new era at Chelsea under the ownership of American billionaire Todd Boehly.

Chelsea are a long way off the pace in the race for the top four and might need to win the Champions League if they are to qualify for next season's competition.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has been the Blues' Achilles heel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived in the dying embers of last summer's transfer window, has yet to find the form that made him a favourite at Arsenal.

Chelsea fans have become accustomed to winning silverware so the pressure is mounting on Potter and co with every passing game as the thought of a trophy-less season becomes a very real prospect.

When do Chelsea play next?

Chelsea's next match will see them take on Fulham in the Premier League.

The game will take place on Thursday 12th January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off time.

Chelsea fixtures on TV

Thursday 12th January

Premier League: Fulham v Chelsea (8pm)

Saturday 21st January

Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea (12:30pm)

Friday 3rd February

Premier League: Chelsea v Fulham (8pm)

Saturday 11th February

Premier League: West Ham v Chelsea (12:30pm)

Wednesday 15th February

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea (8pm)

Sunday 26th February

Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (1:30pm)

Tuesday 7th March

Champions League: Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund (8pm)

