Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday night after just six months in charge following the Blues' 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, with Bruno Saltor taking over on an interim basis.

Many would have expected Chelsea v Liverpool to be a top of the table clash at the start of the season. However, instead it's a managerless side sitting in 11th hosting an out of form Reds team in eighth.

While results and their league position weren't good enough, Potter can feel hard done by following Chelsea's hectic January transfer window, which saw them sign eight players for over £300m.

Potter ultimately couldn't get them to gel in a short period of time and it cost him his job, while Chelsea's top four hopes are all but gone and their only chance of silverware is in the Champions League.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also struggling this season, with Jurgen Klopp's men eighth in the league following their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday. They're eight points off the top four so they need an upturn in form if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Chelsea v Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Chelsea v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (31/20) Draw (12/5) Liverpool (17/10)*

Chelsea v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Chelsea v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

