Potter was axed on Sunday night after six months in the hotseat at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea 11th in the Premier League and 12 points off the top four following their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Chelsea play their first game since sacking Graham Potter on Tuesday night as the Blues host Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Villa loss at home was the final straw for Todd Boehly, who spent over £300m in the January transfer window. However, it does raise questions about whether Chelsea know what direction they're going in.

Liverpool are also having a below-par season, with the Reds eighth in the Premier League after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City last weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men also lost at Bournemouth before the international break.

The Reds have no chance of silverware this season as they fight to finish in the top six, while Chelsea are in the Champions League quarter-finals, however a top four finish seems impossible.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Liverpool.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; James, Koulibaly, Badiashile; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Felix, Havertz.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez.

Chelsea v Liverpool prediction

It's hard to know what to expect from these out of form teams, especially with Chelsea's managerial change.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool need to bounce back from their defeats last weekend, however it's hard to see either side playing with confidence so a draw seems likely.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (6/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (31/20) Draw (12/5) Liverpool (17/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

