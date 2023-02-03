The Blues had a dramatic January transfer window and it was capped off with Todd Boehly splashing £107m on Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a British record transfer fee.

Premier League action returns on Friday night after FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea hosting Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter will be hoping his new stars will help them climb up the league, with Chelsea currently sitting in tenth. However, a win on Friday night would send the Blues up to sixth ahead of Brighton.

Chelsea's last outing came against Liverpool at Anfield in January as they played out a 0-0 draw, but the Blues arguably had the best chances to win the game.

Fulham, meanwhile, have had a brilliant season so far under Marco Silva and they sit seventh in the Premier League.

However, after winning four league games in a row - including the 2-1 win against Chelsea at Craven Cottage - Fulham have lost their last two against Newcastle and Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Fulham?

Chelsea v Fulham will take place on Friday 3rd February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Fulham kick-off time

Chelsea v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (13/20) Draw (14/5) Fulham (17/4)*

Chelsea v Fulham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Chelsea v Fulham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

