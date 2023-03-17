A perfect start to March suggests the Blues have turned a corner under Graham Potter after grinding out a 1-0 win at home to Leeds before turning on the style to earn a 3-1 success at Leicester, with an impressive Champions League defeat of Borussia Dortmund sandwiched in-between.

Chelsea will attempt to make it three Premier League wins on the spin when they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could welcome back a host of players from injury with Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling all in contention to return while N'Golo Kante is back in training following a hamstring injury sustained in August.

Everton head to south west London outside of the drop zone after beating the Blues' local rivals, Brentford, at Goodison Park last weekend.

The Toffees have earned nine of their 10 points on home soil since Sean Dyche's arrival and their form on the road remains a serious cause for concern in their survival battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Everton kick-off time

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Chelsea v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Everton prediction

