The German side boast a small advantage after Karim Adeyemi scored the only goal in the first leg at Signal Iduna Park.

Graham Potter's job could be on the line as Chelsea look to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 16 showdown against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Potter is under immense pressure at Chelsea and he could be given his marching orders if the Blues suffer a heavy defeat and exit the Champions League.

Chelsea beat Leeds on Saturday in the Premier League to secure their first win since January 15th and ended a three-game losing skid.

Dortmund have been dominant this season and they've won their last 11 games in all competitions. While they'll be confident of securing a Champions League quarter-final spot, Edin Terzic's men are also level on points with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Dortmund.

When is Chelsea v Dortmund?

Chelsea v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm onTuesday 7th March.

Chelsea v Dortmund team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Felix, Havertz.

Dortmund predicted line-up: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Haller.

Chelsea v Dortmund prediction

The pressure is on Chelsea and Graham Potter to get a positive result to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, due to the Blues needing to attack, Dortmund could punish them and pick them off on the counter attack. Adeyemi's goal was a perfect example of that in the first leg.

It's hard to see either team dominating so a draw — and Dortmund progressing — seems likely.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Dortmund (6/1 at bet365)

Chelsea v Dortmund odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (10/11) Draw (13/5) Dortmund (3/1)*

