Chelsea impressed against RB Salzburg last week, winning 2-1 in Austria thanks to Kai Havertz's superb winner. However, Potter's return to his old side Brighton was a disaster at the weekend, with Chelsea losing 4-1.

Chelsea head into Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Dinamo Zagreb knowing they're guaranteed to top Group E. Graham Potter's men have qualified as group winners, while AC Milan and RB Salzburg are battling to join the Blues in the knockout stages.

The Chelsea boss will make a few changes to his starting line-up to rest a few key players but he'll also be demanding a response after the Brighton hammering.

Dinamo Zagreb have won just one of their five Champions League games this season (their opening fixture against Chelsea when Thomas Tuchel was in charge) and scored three goals in that period.

The Croatian side can secure Europa League football if RB Salzburg lose against AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb pull off a surprise win at Stamford Bridge.

When is Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb?

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb will take place on Wednesday 2nd November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja.



Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo; Moharrami, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic; Orsic, Petkovic.

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

Graham Potter will make a few changes to his Chelsea side, with a couple of main men getting a rest. Despite that, the Blues boss will be hoping for a better performance than their defeat at Brighton.

Dinamo Zagreb need to win to have any chance of securing Europa League football - and if they attack, it'll leave space for Chelsea to exploit.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (6/1 at bet365)

