The Blues are winless in their last five games in all competitions and have failed to score in the last four - their worst run since 1993 - following Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Chelsea welcome high-flying Brighton to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard bids for a first win in his second spell in the dugout.

Chelsea head into their latest Premier League fixture in the bottom half of the table and need to claim all three points if they are to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for one of the less glamorous European tournaments next season.

Brighton's hopes of gatecrashing the Champions League race suffered a setback in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at top-four hopefuls Tottenham.

Roberto De Zerbi's side, who sit seventh in the table, were on the wrong end of a number of controversial decisions against Spurs including a goal being disallowed and having two strong penalty appeals waved away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Chelsea v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

Chelsea v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (13/8) Draw (12/5) Brighton (13/8)*

