The World Cup break will have proven a welcome relief for Potter as some Blues fans had been growing impatient due to defeats to Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton, but the return of the domestic schedule means fresh demands for good performances and results.

All the pressure is on Graham Potter and Chelsea ahead of Tuesday's clash with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge as they search for their first Premier League win since 16th October.

They've got some catching up to do in the race for the top four – sitting eight points back from Tottenham – and a rousing home win is just what they need to mark the return of the Premier League schedule.

Bournemouth have proven they're no pushovers under Gary O'Neil, though, and headed into the break with a bit of momentum thanks to wins over Everton in both the league and the EFL Cup.

Bill Foley's takeover means the Cherries will likely have money to spend in January and they'll need it, as though they sit 14th as things stand, they're just three points above the drop zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Bournemouth?

Chelsea v Bournemouth will kick off at 5:30pm on Tuesday 27th December 2022.

Chelsea v Bournemouth team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Mendy; James, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Gallagher, Jorginho, Hall; Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Bournemouth predicted line-up: Travers; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Tavernier, Cook, Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore

Chelsea v Bournemouth prediction

The World Cup break came at the perfect time for Chelsea and we can expect Potter's side to be much improved once fixtures return – beginning with Tuesday's game against Bournemouth.

The suggestions during the break have been that Potter may shift to a 4-3-3 when Premier League football returns and that 18-year-old Lewis Hall, who has caught the eye with his performances at wing-back, could be in line to feature in the midfield.

Getting both Dom Solanke and Kieffer Moore in the starting XI will be vital to Bournemouth's hopes and O'Neil should stick with the 4-4-2 that did them so well against Everton.

But Chelsea are a cut above the Toffees and will return to Premier League action with renewed confidence.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth (9/1 at bet365)

