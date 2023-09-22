They were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth on Saturday and will need to raise their game if they're to come away with the desired result against a Villa side that are hungry to improve on last season's 7th-place finish.

Unai Emery's team picked up a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on the weekend to make nine points from their first five games so will head to the nation's capital full of confidence.

They ended a 12-year wait for a win at Stamford Bridge in April and have to feel that Sunday represents an excellent opportunity to go back-to-back – in what would be their first major scalp of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know on how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to Chelsea v Aston Villa on BBC Radio WM online or via the app.

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (10/11) Draw (11/4) Aston Villa (11/4)*

