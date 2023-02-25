Emma Hayes' side knocked the Gunners out in the semi-final last season before going on to beat Man City at Wembley to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Defending FA Women's Cup champions Chelsea host Arsenal, the most successful team in the competition's history, in the blockbuster clash of the fifth round on Sunday.

The Blues are locked in a fierce title race in the Women's Super League and are unbeaten since September in domestic football, including a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the last round.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have dropped to fourth in the league due to a rocky patch of form but they hammered Leeds United 9-0 in the last round and know exactly what it takes to succeed in this competition.

The pair are due to meet again in the Women's League Cup final at the start of March, which makes Sunday's game at Kings Meadow an intriguing contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 1:45pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

