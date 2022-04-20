The Blues are out of the Champions League despite a magnificent display away to Real Madrid, now they must remain focused to secure European football next year.

Chelsea and Arsenal enter this clash on the Premier League TV schedule with a mixed bag of results in recent weeks for both sides.

Thomas Tuchel's men triumphed in the FA Cup semi-finals at the weekend, while they demolished Southampton 6-0 away from home in their last Premier League outing.

Arsenal appeared to have clicked into life this season under Mikel Arteta but three consecutive defeats have thrown their top-four bid into turmoil.

The Gunners sit three points short of north London rivals Tottenham with this game in hand to play. Anything less than a victory would hand the advantage to resurgent Spurs.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 20th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Man City v Leicester, though that game will not be shown live on TV.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Arsenal team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Werner, Havertz

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (5/6) Draw (13/5) Arsenal (10/3)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea have shown plenty of flashes of what they are capable of on the biggest stage. Their Champions League exit performance should give their fans plenty of hope that they can push on next season.

There are still games left to play in this campaign, still goals to achieve and players still have points to prove. Their heads are not on the beach.

Arsenal's three defeats to teams in mid-table mediocrity have been alarming given the fact that they still need to remain switched on. This should be a close-run battle, but Chelsea head in with confidence.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (17/2 at Bet365)

