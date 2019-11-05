Another victory over Ajax would nudge them three points clear at the top, but it won’t be a straightforward tussle at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutch giants still boast a range of young talents and will hope to make amends for their defeat at home.

If Chelsea lose this one, they could slip to third and would head to Valencia knowing they realistically need to win to progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Ajax game on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Ajax?

Chelsea v Ajax will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Ajax on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barring their ‘B team’ wobble against Man Utd in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea are soaring right now.

Their bright youngsters are grabbing the headlines, but the contributions of more experienced heads such as Willian have been a huge factor in Frank Lampard’s success so far.

The Blues will require another ‘coming of age’ display to fend off Ajax – can they deliver?

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Ajax