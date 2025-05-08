Third-place Sheffield United are the favourites to progress after falling short in their automatic promotion tilt. Blocking the Blades' route to Wembley are Bristol City, 2024/25's plucky underdog story that are looking to reach the Premier League for the first time.

Sunderland's fourth place finish doesn't tell the whole story as they ended the season bottom of the Championship form chart and must rally against a Coventry City side on the rise under Frank Lampard.

RadioTimes.com predicts which team will win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Championship play-off predictions 2024/25

Bristol City (6th) v Sheffield United (3rd)

Sheffield United have spent much of the season battling Leeds United and Burnley for automatic promotion and finished the season 22 points above Bristol City. There is no denying the talent in Chris Wilder's squad but they are not the total package and have struggled in both their games against the Bs6 outfit this term.

Bristol City are severely lacking in star power, with their place in the play-offs a reflection of the fact that Liam Manning has made the team more than the sum of its parts. An already small squad has been weakened by key injuries so while my heart says the Robins, my head says Sheffield United have too much quality.

Ned Holmes says... Sheffield United

There's always a team that bursts into play-off contention at the last moment, and it's usually Coventry, and this year it was Coventry, but their run of form somewhat overshadowed Bristol City, who have crept into the top six thanks to a spring run that saw them beat just about all of their nearest rivals.

They face Sheffield United, a 90-point team that still finished 10 points short following an April capitulation. They have enough firepower in their squad to see off most teams in the division, but they can't afford a slow start or the Robins, playing without pressure, could prove a stern test.

Michael Potts says... Sheffield United

Coventry City (5th) v Sunderland (4th)

Though there is no denying how poor Sunderland have been in the final few months of the season, when the Black Cats were good, they were irresistible. The big question is: Have they been a victim of circumstance? Or truly gone off the boil?

Coventry City's resurgence under Frank Lampard has been hugely impressive and they will have their say but, ultimately, their semi-final hinges on how effectively Regis Le Bris can get the Wearsiders back to their best now that they have something to play for. I'm backing the Frenchman to work his magic.

Ned Holmes says...Sunderland

Sunderland stayed in the top four from the first game to the last but will enter the play-offs 24th out of 24 teams in the form table, falling victim to their own hot start and losing a sense of jeopardy and intensity by April. If they can flip the switch and re-ignite for the play-offs, they have the talent to beat either team from the other tie at Wembley, but it's so hard to build an objective case for them against the Sky Blues.

Frank Lampard's revival has not been flawless, but getting the best out of Jack Rudoni has lit a fire in Coventry. Haji Wright scored a hat-trick against Sunderland in a 3-0 win last month, while former Black Cat Ellis Simms has a goal drought to end. The deck is stacked against the Mackems.

Michael Potts says...Coventry City

Who will be promoted to the Premier League?

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Sheffield United v Sunderland. The Black Cats will need to be back near their best to make it to Wembley and if they are, then it's hard to look past them going all the way.

The Blades have not been totally convincing this term and could well come undone against Jobe Bellingham, Wilson Isidor, Enzo Le Fee and co. Wembley Way will be awash with red but it's the North East club that will be celebrating under the arch.

Ned Holmes says... Sunderland

Coventry v Sheffield United. The four play-off teams have recorded just two victories in total over the last three rounds of matches: nobody is coming into this one with hurtling momentum.

For that reason, you'd have to tip Sheffield United as the team to beat given their points haul and squad depth. A late Gus Hamer thunderbolt against his beloved former team is precisely the sort of magical moment that could be required to break the deadlock.

Michael Potts says... Sheffield United

