England's Euro 2024 26-man squad was littered with 19 former EFL players, ranging from Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton to Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins, and there will be increased interest this season to see who else can break through.

The former Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Hull defender picked out some of the star players and hot prospects we should keep an eye on during the Championship 2024/25 season during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com.

When asked who the next potential 'EFL to England' star will be, Dawson said: "There's someone out there who I know is going to have a great career: Harry Gray. He's still only 15 but he's away with the Leeds first team at the age of 15.

"We will see him this year in a Leeds kit, whether in the Championship, in the Carabao Cup. It wouldn't surprise me because he is some talent.

"The way they regard Harry, maybe give him a year or a couple of years, but certainly one day.

The EFL production line boasts plenty of top talents threatening to soar to the heights, with Dawson tipping a recent alumni for the top, as well as a few other known talents still in the division.

He said: "He's already just gone back to the Premier League but Jaden Philogene. I like the kid at Middlesbrough, Hayden Hackney, very, very good player. Liam Delap, Jack Clarke, may be one if he gets an opportunity to go to the Premier League."

In terms of other potential Championship superstars in 2024/25, Dawson believes a free agent signing could prove to be the pick of the bunch, while he's tipping another potential incoming loan star for greatness.

He said: "I look at Sheffield United with Callum O'Hare. But once the transfer window closes then we might be looking elsewhere. You talk about loan signings, Mickey Moore, will he go out on loan, or will he stay at Spurs? That's the question.

"If he goes to a Championship team, he will be the one for me that I'm looking back going: 'He could light the Championship up', but he could also quite easily stay at Spurs, play in Europe and minutes in the Premier League. I think he's going to be that good."

