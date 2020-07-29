Around £890 million of that total to be split into fixed amounts depending on how well sides perform in the tournament.

The further you go, the more you receive. With the coronavirus lockdown wreaking havoc with teams' accounts over the past few months, landing a major pay day is more important than ever.

Teams will be keen to hit the ground running when Champions League fixtures return to our screens in August, even without fans pouring into stadiums across the continent.

Check out how much every team can earn based on performance in the 2019/20 Champions League.

Champions League prize money 2019/20

Prize money accumulates as the rounds progress

Reaching the group stages: £12.4m

Reaching the round of 16: £7.9m

Reaching the quarter-finals: £8.7m

Reaching the semi-finals: £10m

Reaching the final: £12.4m

Winning the final: £3.3m

Total for winning Champions League: £54.7m

Plus:

£2.2m per group stage win

£0.8m per group stage draw

