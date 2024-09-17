It could be argued that the beauty of UEFA's club football magnum opus was bound up in its simplicity. Thirty-two divides neatly into eight fours, and is halved easily to 16. Sixteen is halved into eight, into four, into two, down to one glorious victor.

The new format will prove divisive with its exclusive matchweeks, one batch of Champions League games on a Thursday night, some games live on Amazon Prime Video, others on TNT Sports and discovery+, highlights on the BBC and more – but will it enhance the competition? You decide.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the new Champions League format.

Champions League new format explained

The new Champions League format consists of 36 teams with one single League Phase table, rather than dividing 32 teams into groups of four.

Each of the teams has been drawn to face eight opponents; two from each of four seeding pots, four home, four away. A total of eight matches per team prior to the knockouts, up from six.

The League Phase ends in a single-day, 18-game bonanza matchweek on 29th January.

No. 1-8 teams in the table qualify automatically for the round of 16.

No. 9-24 teams in the table qualify for a knockout play-off round, where the eight victors will qualify for the round of 16.

No. 25-32 teams in the table will be eliminated from all competitions. There is no drop into the Europa League.

The knockout rounds will play out as normal, with a round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals played out over two legs each, plus the grand final.

Champions League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2024/25.

You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

