Champions League group games: Manchester City and Chelsea are in action - make your predictions
The second week of Champions League matches begin, but who will win?
Published: Tuesday, 30 September 2014 at 0:04 pm
Chelsea are in Jose Mourinho's homeland of Portugal tonight to face Sporting Lisbon. The Blues come into this tie in fantastic form, and if it wasn't for the fitness fears over lethal striker Diego Costa the club would be confident of securing their first win of this year's Champions League.
Manchester City meanwhile welcome Roma to the Etihad. The Italian side scored five goals against CSKA Moscow in their first match while City were denied a draw by a last-minute Bayern Munich goal.
The non-English pick of the round is Paris Saint-Germain v Barcelona. All eight matches kick off at 7.45pm; find broadcast details for the games, and make your predictions in the boxes below.
