Champions League draw RESULTS: How to watch quarter-final, semi-final on TV, live stream
The Champions League draw for the quarter-final and semi-final stages has been completed
The Champions League quarter-finals are ready to be played with all four Premier League teams still in the competition.
Manchester United face Barcelona in one of the show-stopping ties of the quarter-finals.
Champions League fixtures: How to watch the knockout rounds on TV and online
Manchester City and Tottenham is the only all-Premier League clash in the last eight.
The quarter-final and semi-final draws have both concluded, leaving fans with plenty to dream about ahead of the remaining games.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw.
Champions League quarter-final fixtures
Ajax v Juventus
Liverpool v Porto
Tottenham v Manchester City
Manchester United v Barcelona
Champions League semi-final fixtures
Tottenham/Manchester City v Ajax/Juventus
Manchester United/Barcelona v Liverpool/Porto
When will the Champions League quarter-finals be played?
Quarter-finals
First leg: 9-10th April
Second leg: 16-17th April
Semi-finals
First leg: 30th April - 1st May
Second leg: 7-8th May
Final
1st June
How to watch the Champions League quarter-final draw
You will be able to live stream the full draw via UEFA.com.
The draw will also be shown live on BT Sport 2.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.
For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
