Manchester City and Tottenham is the only all-Premier League clash in the last eight.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws have both concluded, leaving fans with plenty to dream about ahead of the remaining games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw.

Champions League quarter-final fixtures

Ajax v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Barcelona

Champions League semi-final fixtures

Tottenham/Manchester City v Ajax/Juventus

Manchester United/Barcelona v Liverpool/Porto

When will the Champions League quarter-finals be played?

Quarter-finals

First leg: 9-10th April

Second leg: 16-17th April

Semi-finals

First leg: 30th April - 1st May

Second leg: 7-8th May

Final

1st June

How to watch the Champions League quarter-final draw

You will be able to live stream the full draw via UEFA.com.

The draw will also be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

