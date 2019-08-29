Premier League champions Manchester City will also take part in the competition as well as beaten Champions League finalists Tottenham.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all top seeds for the tournament while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the Pot 2 teams – but who will face them?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League group stage – including groups and how to watch.

Champions League groups

GROUP A

PSG

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

GROUP B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiakos

Red Star Belgrade

GROUP C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

GROUP D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

GROUP E

Liverpool

Napoli

Red Bull Salzburg

Genk

GROUP F

Barcelona

Dortmund

Inter

Slavia Prague

GROUP G

Zenit St. Petersburg

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

GROUP H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille