Champions League draw 2019/20: Full group stage confirmed
The Champions League group stage draw has been held – who will you team face?
The Champions League group stage is fast-approaching and clubs have discovered their fate.
Holders Liverpool will hope to reach their third successive final, while Chelsea return to the competition after winning the Europa League last season.
Premier League champions Manchester City will also take part in the competition as well as beaten Champions League finalists Tottenham.
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all top seeds for the tournament while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the Pot 2 teams – but who will face them?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League group stage – including groups and how to watch.
Champions League groups
GROUP A
PSG
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
GROUP B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiakos
Red Star Belgrade
GROUP C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta
GROUP D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow
GROUP E
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Bull Salzburg
Genk
GROUP F
Barcelona
Dortmund
Inter
Slavia Prague
GROUP G
Zenit St. Petersburg
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig
GROUP H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille