Scottish duo Celtic and Rangers missed out following farcical play-off ties, while England will be represented by six teams this season.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea qualified via the top four places in the Premier League, while Newcastle were the beneficiaries of a fifth spot due to the league's European coefficient. Tottenham earned their spot after winning the Europa League final.

Of course, the revamped League Phase is one combined table, meaning the draw will focus on the fixture list for each team.

Match-ups will be made with an equal number of games against teams from four different pots. Teams cannot play others from the same nation, and cannot play more than two teams from any country. Easy as that, right? Check out the pots and TV details below.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will be held on Thursday 28th August 2025.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will begin at 5pm UK time and takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

How to watch the Champions League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

Champions League draw pots

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat

