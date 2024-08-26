Representing England in this new era of Champions League football are 2023/24 Premier League champions Man City alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa. The usual European heavyweights, like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and PSG, will be waiting for them as well as a host of other clubs.

With a new format comes a new draw. All 36 teams will be physically picked but each will be matched up to their eight opponents, two from each seeded pot, using automated software – with the results on screen to ensure the event keeps its usual drama.

Despite all the changes, a kind draw remains a huge boost to a club's chances of going deep, so fans will still be keeping a nervous eye on how things play out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will be held on Thursday 29th August 2024.

The process will take place the day after the 36-team roster is confirmed, with the deciding legs of the six play-offs on Wednesday evening.

What time is the Champions League draw?

The Champions League draw will begin at 5pm UK time and takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

How to watch the Champions League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

How to watch Champions League on TV

Champions League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels, via a NOW pass.

How to watch Champions League live stream

You can watch the matches with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

