Rodgers certainly knows what it takes to have success north of the border, having won seven trophies in his previous spell, and will be determined to mark his first game back at Celtic Park with a victory.

In Ross County, they face a side that were 90 minutes away from dropping out of the top flight last season and only secured their survival by overturning a 2-0 deficit against Partick Thistle in the second leg of the Scottish Premiership play-offs final in May.

That famous victory at Dingwall, some encouraging transfer business, and 10 points from four games in the group stages of the Scottish League Cup means that there is plenty of optimism among Staggies fans, who will feel better still about the new campaign if they can get a result and spoil the party on Celtic's Flag Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Ross County on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Celtic v Ross County?

Celtic v Ross County will take place on Saturday 5th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Ross County kick-off time

Celtic v Ross County will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Ross County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Ross County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Ross County on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.t

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Ross County odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (1/8) Draw (8/1) Ross County (14/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.