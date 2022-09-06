The Bhoys welcome reigning champions Real Madrid to Glasgow this evening as they rub shoulders with true heavyweights of the continental stage.

Celtic enter the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2017/18 and they're being reintroduced to the tournament by a mighty foe.

Celtic enter the game with sky-high confidence after demolishing Rangers 4-0 in the Old Firm derby at the weekend.

This is a very different task for Ange Postecoglou to grapple with, but he has insisted he will continue to play the same attacking football that has bore much success so far.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the competition with an astonishing 14 titles to their name, and they will return as hungry as ever to add a 15th to the cabinet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Real Madrid?

Celtic v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 6th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including PSG v Juventus.

What TV channel is Celtic v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Real Madrid online

Celtic v Real Madrid team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Giakoumakis, Jota.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Celtic v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Celtic (10/3) Draw (3/1) Real Madrid (8/11)*

Our prediction: Celtic v Real Madrid

Both sides have won all of their games in all competitions so far this season. Celtic have seven wins in the bag; Madrid boast five. They are both flying along and look on course to dominate their respective leagues, but the Champions League will be each of their main priorities. Celtic are the clear underdogs but the fans will generate a terrific, hostile atmosphere and their players should respond well. It may not be enough in the end, though.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-3 Real Madrid (12/1 at bet365)

