The Scottish giants sit rock-bottom of Group F, though remain just three points short of Shakhtar, who currently sit in second.

Celtic face a day of reckoning as they make their final bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Ange Postecoglou's men face RB Leipzig tonight, the team sandwiched between Shakhtar and Celtic.

Victory for Celtic is likely to see them rise to joint-second in the table, though anything less would see RB Leipzig maintain their advantage with just two games to go.

The pair clashed last week in Germany with Leipzig coming out 3-1 winners. Celtic's goalscorer in that game, Jota, is a fitness doubt ahead of the reverse fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Celtic v RB Leipzig?

Celtic v RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday 11th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Barcelona v Inter on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Celtic v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Celtic v RB Leipzig online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v RB Leipzig team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, McCarthy, O'Riley; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota.

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva.

Celtic v RB Leipzig odds

Our prediction: Celtic v RB Leipzig

Celtic look out of their depth in the Champions League and may be about to run out of road here. There is no shame in exiting Europe's top table at this stage, but RB Leipzig have enough quality to see the job through here and effectively end the Bhoys' dream.

Our prediction: Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig (11/1 at bet365)

