Both sides were beaten out by Glasgow City in a tight three-horse race for the 2022/23 Scottish Women's Premier League title, but one of the pair has the chance to finish the season with a flourish.

The Scottish Women's Cup final barely needs an introduction as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers do battle at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Celtic are looking to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season, having beaten Glasgow City in extra time to win the competition for the first time last term.

Their opponents will be looking to end their Scottish Women's Cup hoodoo – having suffered defeat in both of their previous final appearances.

Rangers already have an SWPL title and a Scottish Women League Cup so they would complete the domestic set with a win against Celtic on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland from 1:00pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

OR

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (TBC) Draw (TBC) Rangers (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.