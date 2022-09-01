The hosts have made a near-perfect start to the new Scottish Premiership season as they look to defend their title. They've won all five of their games so far – scoring 21 times and conceding just once.

Celtic Park will play host to the first Old Firm Derby of the 2022/23 campaign on Saturday as Rangers head across Glasgow to take on Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou will be keen to lead his team to back-to-back triumphs after tasting league success in his first season at the helm, but despite their 100 per cent record, defeat to their fierce Glasgow rivals on Saturday would see them surrender top spot.

Rangers have been less convincing than their rivals through the opening weeks of the season but they're just two points back ahead of their trip to Celtic Park and boast an impressive recent record at the stadium – having avoided defeat in four of their last five visits.

Both clubs will be competing in the Champions League this season, which speaks to the quality that Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst have in their respective squads.

Everything points to another hard-fought title race in the Scottish Premiership and this weekend's game offers both clubs a chance to land the first blow.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event 11:30am.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Wright, Lawrence, Kent; Colak.

Celtic v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

There's no doubt it's Celtic that head into Saturday's game with more momentum. They put nine past Dundee United last weekend in a brutal display to maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

They've got the league top scorer as well in Kyogo Furuhashi, who has six in five games, and the Japanese forward will be in search of his first Old Firm goal on Saturday.

But Rangers marksman Antonio-Mirko Colak has not made a bad start to life in Scotland either, bagging four in five games since his summer arrival.

Arguably the northern hemisphere's greatest derby, Celtic v Rangers games rarely disappoint and with both sides gathering pace over the first month of the season, this one could be another classic.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-1 Rangers (14/1 at bet365)

