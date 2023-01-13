Ange Postecoglou's outfit secured a 2-0 victory in last Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park thanks to Jota's strike and Ash Taylor's own goal.

Celtic face Kilmarnock for the second weekend in a row as the Hoops bid to seal a place in the Scottish League Cup final.

The latest match between the two teams takes place on neutral soil at Hampden Park, but Celtic are well acquainted with the ground, having beaten Hibernian in last season's final.

Kilmarnock, who lifted the Scottish League Cup for the first and only time in 2012, will have to overcome their terrible record against Celtic as they are winless in their last 11 meetings.

But Derek McInnes's team have already claimed Hearts' scalp on the way to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals and will relish their underdog status.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Kilmarnock?

Celtic v Kilmarnock will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023.

Celtic v Kilmarnock kick-off time

Celtic v Kilmarnock will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 5pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Celtic v Kilmarnock online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Celtic v Kilmarnock odds

