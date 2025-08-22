The 2025/26 Carabao Cup has already thrown up some fantastic ties with a football heavyweight in the unfamiliar position of entering the competition at the second round stage.

Ad

Manchester United have been drawn away to Grimsby Town in the most eye-catching tie of the round. Elsewhere, Brighton travel to Oxford, Sunderland host Huddersfield and Leeds make the short hop to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Defending champions Newcastle and the rest of the teams playing in Europe are not involved until later rounds.

That is where the fun really begins, as teams from the Premier League join the three EFL divisions on what could be the path to Wembley and the final next March.

Fans can rejoice in the fact that every game from the preliminaries and round one of the Carabao Cup to the showpiece final itself will be available live as part of the Sky Sports deal that will bring more than 1,000 matches to our screens in 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Carabao Cup TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Second round

Tuesday 26th August

Wednesday 27th August

Carabao Cup TV rights 2025/26

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games, including the Carabao Cup, throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Ned Holmes
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad