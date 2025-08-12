Ipswich Town will be looking to avoid the shock of the round when they travel to Bromley on Tuesday while the heavyweight Championship clash between Sheffield United and Birmingham City is the pick of Wednesday's games.

Fans will be able to watch Carabao Cup games on both Sky Sports and ITV this season while the latter will also have all the highlights after every round.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Carabao Cup highlights in 2025/26.

Which channel are Carabao Cup highlights on?

ITV has the rights to show Carabao Cup highlights on TV throughout the 2025/26 season.

The highlights show will be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX on a range of devices.

What time are Carabao Cup highlights on?

This week's EFL Carabao Cup highlights will air at 8:15pm on Thursday 14th August on ITV4 and ITVX.

Carabao Cup TV rights

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

