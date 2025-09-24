Championship side Wrexham are among the contenders and will fancy their chances of landing a Hollywood draw when the balls are selected.

Arsenal and Manchester City are among those yet to secure their places in the hat, with clashes against Port Vale and Huddersfield to navigate.

RadioTimes.com brings you the all the details for the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

What time is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup draw for the fourth round will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

The draw will be made following the conclusion of Port Vale v Arsenal at approximately 10pm if the game does not go to penalties.

You can watch the Carabao Cup draw live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event and Sky Sports News.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

Grimsby Town Brentford Crystal Palace Swansea City Brighton Cardiff Fulham Chelsea Wycombe Wanderers Wolves Wrexham Liverpool Huddersfield or Man City Tottenham or Doncaster Newcastle or Bradford City Port Vale or Arsenal

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round?

Matches will be played in the week commencing 27th October 2025.

There will be eight matches in total.

