The return of club football to ITV will delight fans across the nation, with a number of Championship games also set to be shown on the main channel and streaming platform ITVX.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

The semi-finals first-leg clash between Arsenal and Newcastle will be the first game shown live on ITV, while Liverpool's second-leg clash with Tottenham will be broadcast in February.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of every Carabao Cup match you can watch live on ITV this season.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Carabao Cup on ITV

All UK time. Subject to change. ITV matches only.

Semi-finals 1st leg

Tuesday 7th January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX

Semi-finals 2nd leg

Thursday 6th February

Liverpool v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX

bet365 Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365. Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Carabao Cup TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports boast the full TV rights to the competition, but will share broadcasting privileges for specific matches with ITV from January 2025 until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.