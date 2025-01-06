Carabao Cup 2024/25 on ITV: TV coverage, schedule and rights details
Your guide to Carabao Cup football live on ITV.
The Carabao Cup is boiling to a head in 2025, and a new TV deal has kicked into force just in time for the semi-finals.
Coverage of the domestic cup competition has been exclusively live on Sky Sports since the start of the season, but certain games will be sub-licensed to ITV, meaning fans can tune in on free-to-air TV.
The return of club football to ITV will delight fans across the nation, with a number of Championship games also set to be shown on the main channel and streaming platform ITVX.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
The semi-finals first-leg clash between Arsenal and Newcastle will be the first game shown live on ITV, while Liverpool's second-leg clash with Tottenham will be broadcast in February.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of every Carabao Cup match you can watch live on ITV this season.
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time
Carabao Cup on ITV
All UK time. Subject to change. ITV matches only.
Semi-finals 1st leg
Tuesday 7th January
- Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX
Semi-finals 2nd leg
Thursday 6th February
- Liverpool v Tottenham (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX
bet365 Early Payout Offer
Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365.
Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Carabao Cup TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports boast the full TV rights to the competition, but will share broadcasting privileges for specific matches with ITV from January 2025 until the end of the 2026/27 season.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.