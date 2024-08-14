Leeds face Middlesbrough in the most tasty clash of the round, while League One Wrexham faced Sheffield United among a sea of other terrific match-ups.

Fans will be delighted to know they can tune in for extensive free-to-air Carabao Cup highlights throughout the season, hoping their team will feature in more than a few round-ups as the competition progresses.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Carabao Cup highlights in 2024/25.

Which channel are Carabao Cup highlights on?

ITV has won the rights to show Carabao Cup highlights on TV throughout the 2024/25 season.

The highlights show will be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX on a range of devices.

What time are Carabao Cup highlights on?

This week's EFL Carabao Cup highlights will air at 11:25pm on Wednesday 14th August on ITV4 and ITVX.

Carabao Cup TV rights

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

