Welsh fans will be encouraged by the team's performance. After the equaliser, Wales piled on the pressure in the remaining minutes and could easily have come away with a win. Now, they're looking to move forward with that same momentum.

And we're off! The World Cup has begun and Wales already have a point on the board after a hard-fought draw with USA. Gareth Bale's last-gasp penalty evened things up and left Rob Page's men with a solid foundation to build on in the group stage. Want to grab a 2022 Wales World Cup kit and show your support? Here's how.

Wales are set to play Iran this Friday at 10am, before taking on England in their final group game next Tuesday 29th November at 7pm. If you want to grab a Wales shirt to show your colours and support the team, there are several good options.

First, the current 2022 World Cup shirt.

For more of the best World Cup kits, check out our best World Cup merchandise guide. Or, take a look at this Panini World Cup sticker deal if you're looking to build out your collection.

How to buy the Wales 2022 World Cup kit

Antonee Robinson (right) of USA is challenged by Aaron Ramsey of Wales during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Getty Images

We've ranked the 2022 World Cup kits from best to worst and the Welsh strip ranks as one of our Sport team's favourites. It's got a simple design with some subtle patterns across the red body of the shirt, and with the intricate green detailing it fully evokes the colours of the Welsh flag.

Wales are expected to beat Iran in their next game and if they do, they'll be in with a decent chance of going through. In turn, if this team makes its way into the history books by progressing out of the group stages into memorable, exciting knockout fixtures, then this shirt will be immortalised for Welsh fans.

More like this

Wales World Cup 2022 home shirt | £65 at JD Sports

Best retro Wales shirts and other merchandise

If you're wanting to find a slightly more budget-friendly option, then this reproduction retro shirt — recalling the 1976 European Championship group-winning Wales team — is a great option.

If you want to save even more and maybe be a little less conventional, then Sports Direct have discounted Wales bucket hats by 50 per cent. Right now, they're available for just £9.99.

Wales retro 1976 home shirt | £34.99 at Sports Direct

Wales bucket hat | £19.99 £9.99 at Sports Direct

Advertisement

For more from the RadioTimes.com team, head over to our Sport homepage for all things World Cup, or check out our Technology homepage for guidance on the best ways to watch the football.