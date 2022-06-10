Star additions like La Liga winner, Kieran Trippier and Brighton centre back Dan Burn helped turn the tide in a difficult season, seeing Eddie Howe's men finish the campaign in 11th place. After being genuine relegation contenders for much of the season this represents an immense achievement and has given Newcastle fans plenty of optimism for their next league campaign.

Listen up Newcastle fans, the brand new NUFC kit is here ahead of the 2022/23 season. Newly released, the kit comes at an exciting time for the club after a huge financial takeover saw the Magpies end the season in immense form.

Buy NUFC 2022/23 home kit now at NUFC

Now, the 2022/23 kit is available to buy, having officially launched this morning, 10th June 2022.

The new shirt features Newcastle's traditional black and white striped design along with a hooped collar and sleeves, plus bright blue branding from kit-maker Castore and kit sponsor Fun88.

The strips are a little thinner than last season's shirt but this is by no means a huge departure from Newcastle's usual home kit. Theirs tends to be one of the more consistent, recognisable kits in the league, that arguably varies least from season to season. The hooped sleeves and collar are new though and have had a tremendously positive reception from Newcastle fans on social media.

How to buy Newcastle 2022/23 home kit

The kit has been available via pre-order for a little while, but now it's available to purchase straight away, having launched on 10th June.

There's also lots of other great Newcastle merchandise available at the club shop's site, including a reproduction of Newcastle's iconic 1970 shirt. Check out the links above for more Newcastle merchandise and deals.

