Burnley were outclassed by Tottenham in North London in a reminder of the size of the challenge facing Scott Parker's side this term.

Sunderland, meanwhile, made a glittering return to the Premier League as they put three past West Ham in front of an electric Stadium of Light crowd.

If either are to survive this term, beating the other teams battling to avoid relegation will be key, which makes Saturday's game an intriguing one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Sunderland?

Burnley v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 23rd August 2025.

Burnley v Sunderland kick-off time

Burnley v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Burnley v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

