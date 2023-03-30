Promotion looks a formality for Vincent Kompany's Clarets, who are 13 points ahead of of Sheffield United at the top of the table and a further three clear of Middlesbrough as we enter the final weeks of the campaign.

Burnley will bid to move a step closer to sealing an instant return to the Premier League when they welcome Sunderland to Turf Moor under the Friday night lights.

A win would also see the Championship leaders complete the double over Sunderland after a 4-2 win at the Stadium of Light last October. Amad Diallo and Dan Neil put the Black Cats into a commanding position before Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Josh Brownhill struck in the second half.

A poor run of form - one win in their last seven games - has stalled Sunderland's play-off hopes and the odds are stacked against Tony Mowbray's team leaving with all three points as Burnley are unbeaten on home soil this season.

The Black Cats will also be sweating on the fitness of Dan Ballard after the centre-back limped out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to Finland with a leg injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Burnley v Sunderland?

Burnley v Sunderland will take place on Friday 31st March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Sunderland kick-off time

Burnley v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Burnley v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Burnley v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (TBC) Draw (TBC) Sunderland (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.