Both sides played out a 0-0 draw at Ipswich last month, which forced the replay to decide who ends up in the fifth-round draw.

Championship side Burnley and Ipswich of League One face off in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night.

Burnley have been dominant under Vincent Kompany this season and the Clarets sit at the top of the Championship with a seven-point advantage on Sheffield United.

They come into this one on the back of their impressive 3-0 win at Norwich in the league on Saturday to continue their promotion charge.

Ipswich are third in League One but they'll need to be at their best to have a chance of beating Burnley at Turf Moor.

Kieran McKenna's men have suffered a slight dip in form recently and they've only won one of their last five league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Ipswich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Burnley v Ipswich?

Burnley v Ipswich will take place on Tuesday 7th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Ipswich kick-off time

Burnley v Ipswich will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Burnley v Ipswich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Burnley v Ipswich live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Burnley v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Burnley (5/6) Draw (13/5) Ipswich (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Burnley v Ipswich prediction

It's hard to see anything but a Burnley win, despite Ipswich frustrating them in their last showdown.

Burnley are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season and they'll be hopeful that continues in the FA Cup.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Ipswich (7/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.